John Adams

June 4, 1931 – January 10, 2025

John L Adams, 93 of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away on January 10th, 2025, surrounded by family. He was born on June 4th, 1931, in St. Joseph, Missouri.

John is survived by his wife of 74 years, Mary Adams; his three children, Brenda DeVorss of Blue Springs, Missouri, Gail Kokoruda of Shawnee, Kansas, John B. Adams (Lisa) of Shawnee, Kansas; six grandchildren; Amy Riek (Ryan), Susan Case, Sara Kokoruda, David DeVorss (Amy), Nicole Peck (David) and Leah Adams; and seven great grandchildren: Lydia Riek, Dallas Case, Sloan Riek, Savannah Case, Evelyn DeVorss, Eleanor DeVorss and Stephen DeVorss.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2025, Nall Avenue Baptist Church, 6701 Nall Ave, Prairie Village, KS 66208. Visitation 10am Celebration of Life Service 11am

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Nall Avenue Baptist Church.

