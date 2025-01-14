Mary E. Perez

Feb 13, 1955 – Dec 28, 2024

Mary Elaine Perez, 69, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on December 28, 2024. She was born on February 13, 1955, in Dallas, Texas. Mary was preceded in death by her daughter Belinda Perez.

Mary shared a beautiful life with her husband of 47 years, Franklin Perez Sr. Together, they built a loving family that includes their three children: John Perez, Belinda Perez, and Franklin Perez Jr., as well as their daughters-in-law Debbie Perez and Michelle Perez. Mary was a proud grandmother to six grandchildren: Dylan Perez (29), Alexis Perez (19), Theron Hopper (27), India Hopper (23), Aiden Perez (10), and Adriana Perez (6). Her legacy continues through her six great-grandchildren: Arabella Hopper, Ashden Hopper, Jahlani Archie, Jiyah Archie, Aiyla Hopper, and Jori Craig.

Mary will be remembered for her kind heart and compassionate spirit. Her spit-fire attitude brought energy to every room she entered. She had an enduring love for her grandchildren and found immense joy in creating quilts for her loved ones—a labor of love that will forever be cherished by those who received them.

A memorial service to honor Mary’s life will be held on January 6, 2025 at Porter Funeral Home, located at 8535 Monrovia Street in Lenexa, Kansas. Visitation is at 10:00 a.m., followed by the service at 11a.m.

Mary’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. May her warmth and love continue to bring comfort to her family and friends during this time of loss.

