November 4th, 1972 – December 26th, 2024

Shane Anthony Johnson, 52, of Mission, Kansas, unexpectedly passed away on December 26, 2024, surrounded by his family.

He was a beloved son, husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend. Shane leaves behind cherished memories that will be treasured by all who knew him.

A memorial prayer service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2025, at Saint Agnes Catholic Parish, 5250 Mission Road, Roeland Park, KS 66205. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, with the memorial prayer service following immediately after.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider contributing to a college fund established for Shane’s son, Phillip, to support his education in Shane’s memory.

Please click on the link and enter the unique Ugift code. https://www.ugift529.com/ Please use Ugift code: F9Q-45M