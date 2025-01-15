Martin Luther King Jr. Day is almost here, Johnson County.

This year, there are several ways to get involved in your community on or before Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Johnson County.

That list includes an event on Monday, Jan. 20 — co-hosted by Advocacy and Awareness Group of Johnson County and Johnson County Community College — putting together winter survival kits and blankets for people experiencing homelessness.

Haile Sims, the president of AAGJC , told the Post in a Tuesday interview that he loves that the King family has embraced the holiday as a day of service — leaning on the phrase “a day on, not a day off.”

“That fits in with what we do at the AAGJC,” Sims said. “We are consistently working to make our community better, so this is another opportunity for us to take a day and serve some of the less fortunate in our community.”

Here’s a look at some Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in and around Johnson County.

Donate personal care items at Roeland Park City Hall

The city of Roeland Park is a donation hub for the Kansas City Public Library’s 2025 hygiene kit donation drive, which is part of the library system’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service.

There is still time to drop off travel-sized personal care items to Roeland Park City Hall, 4600 W. 51st St. The donation drive lasts until Thursday, Jan. 16.

The list of accepted travel-sized donation items are as follows, and must be unused and unopened, according to the city’s website:

Shampoo

Deodorant

Razors

Lotion

Q-tips

Lip balm

Wash cloths

Nail clippers

Adhesive bandages

Body wash and soap

Combs and hairbrushes

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Small packaged baby wipes

Sample-sized liquid laundry detergent

Preferably alcohol-free hand sanitizer

Attend a student art contest in Olathe

Olathe Public Schools, the Olathe Human Relations Commission and Garmin are hosting the 24th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. student art contest presentation at 11 a.m. on Jan. 18 at Olathe Northwest, 21300 College Blvd.

Last year’s contest named several winners in middle school and high school writing, visual arts and multimedia categories.

‘I Have A Dream: The Beloved Community’

Stand Up for Black Lives+ Prairie Village and the city of Prairie Village are hosting their fourth annual Martin Luther King Day, Jr. celebration. (See photos from last year’s event here.)

This year’s event, titled “I Have A Dream: The Beloved Community,” is focused on shared humanity and diverse faith perspectives, according to an event press release.

The hour-long event starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Road.

Immediately after, there is a 30-minute “breaking bread” session “for attendees to practice the principles of unity and connection” featured during the event.

Olathe Public Library food drive, day of service and celebration

The Olathe Public Library has a couple of different ways for Johnson Countians to participate in service activities in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

First, people can bring non-perishable food items at both the Indian Creek and Downtown library locations between Jan. 19 and Feb. 16. The food drive will benefit local food pantries that partner with Harvesters, according to the library’s website.

There is also a day of service and a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. at each library location on Jan. 20. Service projects will benefit local nonprofits, and the celebration will include a storytime and crafts, according to the library’s website.

Below are the details for each library:

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Indian Creek branch

2 to 5 p.m. at the Downtown branch

MLK Jr. Day of Service with AAGJC

AAGJC and JCCC are co-hosting a day of service from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 20 at 12345 College Blvd., inside the COM 155 dining room.

Sims said winter survival kits for the county’s homeless neighbors “seemed like a no-brainer” following the proposed Johnson County homeless shelter that failed in September 2024.

With more than 100 people already signed up to pack the winter survival kits, Sims said AAGJC is set on physical help for the day of service event.

There are still two ways to get involved with AAGJC’s day of service, though:

First, purchase items needed for the winter survival kits (mylar blankets, beanies, hygiene kits, mini flashlights and more) directly from AAGJC’s Amazon wishlist. Items purchased will be shipped directly to AAGJC.

Second, make a monetary donation online here that will go toward blanket making kits as well as feeding volunteers lunch on Jan. 20.

Sims said the winter survival kits will be donated to Johnson County organizations like Starfish Project Foundation and Center of Grace.

If there are more kits than what AAGJC can donate in Johnson County, Sims said any remaining kits will be dropped off to organizations in Wyandotte or Jackson counties.