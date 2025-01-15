Robert Louis Wernes, 94, of Leawood, Kansas, went home to the Lord on December 9, 2024, surrounded by the love of his family. Born on August 18, 1930, Bob lived a life of service, unwavering dedication, and steadfast love for his family and community.

Bob’s life was a testament to his belief in helping others. After graduation from Wyandotte High School in 1948, Bob joined the United States Army to join his brother in service to his country. Bob approached his work with diligence and care from his early years in accounting at Rudy Patrick Seed Company to his retirement as the office manager at Wallace, Saunders, Austin, Brown & Enochs. He was also a faithful, lifelong blood donor.

Above all, Bob’s greatest joy was his family. He taught his children and grandchildren the importance of love through his actions – mowing yards, raking leaves, pet sitting, driving grandchildren to practice and games, and always being present. Those grandchildren lovingly describe him as stoic, dependable, resourceful, and always there when needed. Bob’s lessons of love, service, and reliability are indelibly etched in the hearts of those he leaves behind.

Bob is survived by his children, Vicky (Greg) Hasselwander, Jeff (Nance) Wernes, and Nancy (Phil) Shipley; his beloved grandchildren, Nic (Lindsay), Chris (Julie), Bobby (Kristina), and Katie (Xan); and his great-grandchildren, Henry, Zachary, Lillian, Shepard, and Walker. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Norma Irene (Barnhart) Wernes; his parents, Odd and Clara Wernes; and his siblings, Donald Wernes, Mary Ballard, and Roscoe Dean.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held on Thursday, December 12th, at Lenexa Baptist Church, located at 15320 W. 87th Street Parkway, Lenexa, KS 66219. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, followed by a service at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place Friday at Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Kansas City Hospice House, reflecting the wonderful care that Bob and the family received during his last few weeks of life.

Bob will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who lived to serve others and taught his family the enduring power of love. His legacy of kindness and devotion will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to know him.

