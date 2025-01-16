Sponsored Content A message from BridgeFit January 16, 2025 Sponsored posts Bridge to Fit: Support relief efforts for the California fires with BridgeFit Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Monday, January 20th BridgeFit will be hosting a workout to benefit those impacted by the California wildfires. All are welcome to attend. The recent fires in California have been devastating, and many BridgeFit members, along with myself, have family and friends directly impacted by these events. Watching the destruction has been heartbreaking. So we decided to come together to support in a big way. We’re hosting a Charity Workout on Monday, January 20th, at 9:00 AM to support those affected by the LA fires. All proceeds will go directly to relief efforts. Below are the event details: Where: BridgeFit Personal Training When: Monday, January 20, 2025 Time: 9:00 AM Click here to reserve your spot or learn more! (Limited spots are available, so sign up soon) If you’re unable to attend the event but have been interested in working with BridgeFit Personal Training, now is the perfect time to get started and support a great cause. We’re offering 2 FREE one-on-one personal training sessions, and if you decide to sign up after your sessions, your entire first month’s membership will be donated to the California relief efforts. Click here for a chance to get 2 Free Personal Training Sessions (10 Spots Available) Ever heard of BridgeFit Personal Training? At BridgeFit Personal Training, we help adults 40+ and beginners lose weight, gain energy, and get strong… even if they are overwhelmed by their busy schedule or haven’t found a solution that works long-term. We do this by creating a personal plan designed for you and meets you where your at. Click here for a chance to get 2 Free Personal Training Sessions (10 Spots Available) Previous articlePolice say 77-year-old woman killed in crash near Olathe Medical CenterNext articleJudge hands OP group that endorsed Faris Farassati for mayor in 2021 partial win in free speech case