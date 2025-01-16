Bridge to Fit: Support relief efforts for the California fires with BridgeFit

The recent fires in California have been devastating, and many BridgeFit members, along with myself, have family and friends directly impacted by these events.

Watching the destruction has been heartbreaking. So we decided to come together to support in a big way.

We’re hosting a Charity Workout on Monday, January 20th, at 9:00 AM to support those affected by the LA fires. All proceeds will go directly to relief efforts. Below are the event details:

Where: BridgeFit Personal Training

When: Monday, January 20, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM

Click here to reserve your spot or learn more! (Limited spots are available, so sign up soon)

If you’re unable to attend the event but have been interested in working with BridgeFit Personal Training, now is the perfect time to get started and support a great cause.

We’re offering 2 FREE one-on-one personal training sessions, and if you decide to sign up after your sessions, your entire first month’s membership will be donated to the California relief efforts.

Click here for a chance to get 2 Free Personal Training Sessions (10 Spots Available)