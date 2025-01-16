Denis “Dino” Kakindu Ndonye

July 10, 1974 – January 8, 2025

Denis “Dino” K. Ndonye, aged 50, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away of natural causes at his home on January 8, 2025.

Born in Nairobi, Kenya, to the late William and Victoria Ndonye, Denis eventually made Kansas City his home. He worked in healthcare as a caregiver, dedicating the last 12 years of his life to serving others at Carehaven Homes. Denis was admired for his compassionate nature, selflessness, and unwavering commitment to his patients and colleagues.

In his leisure time, Denis found joy and relaxation on the golf course, cherishing the moments spent with friends over the game he loved.

He is survived by his daughter; mother; sister; two brothers; nieces; nephews; uncles; aunties; and many cousins.

Cremation will take place following the funeral service.

Dino will be dearly missed by family, friends and Mandy (his favorite dog at Carehaven Homes).

Obituary published by Charter Funerals.