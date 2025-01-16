August 25, 1938 — January 12, 2025

Overland Park

Elaine Marie Francis, 86, passed away January 12, 2025. A graveside service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, January 21st at Johnson County Memorial Gardens.

Elaine was born on August 25, 1938 in Mt. Carmel, Illinois, to Oris Roscoe and Elizabeth Cecelia (Pfeifer) Montgomery. She grew up in Kansas City, Missouri and was a graduate of Redemptorist School. Elaine was employed as a private caregiver for several years.

Elaine loved shopping, interior design, gardening, and was an excellent cook and baker. She also enjoyed reading, and loved her cats.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Betty Jo Toyne and Mary Lee Murray. Survivors include her daughter Anna Francis (wife, Maria Walser) and her son, Edwin Francis IV; grandchildren: Alicia Free, Jacob Francis, Carl Edwin Francis, Elizabeth Francis, Anthony Francis, and Christina Hardesty; several great grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.