A 77-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on 151st Street near Olathe Medical Center late Wednesday afternoon.

In a news release, Olathe Police Sgt. John Moncayo said officers were called to the area of 151st Street and South Park Boulevard for a crash at 3:59 p.m.

The intersection is along the northern edge of the Olathe Medical Park campus.

Moncayo said the crash involved a passenger car and a pickup truck.

“Officers arrived and observed the driver and sole occupant of the passenger car was a 77-year-old female,” Moncayo said. “The 22-year-old male driver of the pickup truck remained on scene and is cooperating.”

According to recorded radio traffic, Olathe firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics arrived at the intersection to report a multiple-vehicle crash with heavy damage and that one person was dead.

No other injuries were reported.

Police closed the westbound lanes of 151st Street at the main hospital entrance and the southbound lanes of W. South Park Boulevard at Frontier Lane as they investigated the crash.

All lanes of the intersection reopened shortly after 7 p.m.

The Olathe Police Department is investigating the crash and has not released the woman’s identity pending proper notifications.

Anyone with information regarding the crash can contact Olathe police at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.