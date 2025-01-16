With a few minor wording changes and some clarification on disciplinary measures, the Shawnee Mission School board Monday finalized new rules on student electronic device use that they had discussed last month.

The new policy, which has been in the works for months, was the subject of impassioned urging by a group of parents who wanted the district to ban the use of cellphones throughout the school day. Other parents argued for phones to be allowed under at least some circumstances, such as checking in about an after-school job or a canceled practice.

The policy that was approved was largely the same as what board members discussed in December, when they decided to delay a vote in order to better define devices, the school day and class time, and to make clear the consequences of violating the policy.

Stricter cellphone rules go into effect Feb. 3

The definitions were fine-tuned with a few wording changes, and the discipline matrix and handbooks were updated to reflect a new category for personal electronic devices.

Superintendent Michael Schumacher said in-school suspension is the highest punishment a student can get for repeated violations of the policy.

School administrators and staff will get about three weeks to gear up and communicate with parents and students before the policy goes live Feb. 3, Schumacher said.

“Our teachers have been asking for a policy for a while. We feel like this is going to give them the teeth to enforce this universally,” Schumacher said. “We accept the fact that no matter what we adopt as a policy, there’s going to be some growing pains for a while.”

The rules are different for elementary, middle school and high schoolers and were intended to be age appropriate. They are:

Elementary schools — Devices must be stored during the school day.

Middle schools — Devices are stored during the school day but students can access them at their lockers during passing periods.

High schools — Devices other than smart watches are to be put away during instructional time.

The policy is very close to how the issue is enforced at elementary and middle schools, and two principals who spoke during Schumacher’s presentation said they are comfortable with the policy.

Trailridge Middle School Principal Matt Engler said there would be some adjustments, but the policy is close to what he and four other middle school principals implemented this fall.

“What I was blown away by is how well our students responded to it,” he said. “I’m very confident, and I know the other principals are as well, that our students are going to rise up to the challenge of this as well. I also think it’s going to be freeing for them,” without the constant buzz of notifications coming from devices, he added.

Stephanie Witt, principal at Brookridge Elementary, said she was very comfortable with how the policy addresses the relatively rare instance of cellphone use in elementary school.

Shawnee Mission East Principal Jason Peres said that at the high school levelm there’s a wide variation between classrooms of what teachers will allow.

“I think the beauty of a policy like this would be that it really establishes our clear purpose,” to protect instructional time, he said.

He warned that there needs to be good communication because the change in policy will be made mid-year. But he said it will be doable.

“As much as possible, we really need to give our staff and our students and our families some grace to implement this strategy mid-year and coach them to be the best digital citizens they can be,” Peres said.

The school board approved the new policy 6-1, with board member David Westbrook abstaining. Westbrook said he had skepticism about the wisdom of the policy.

“I worry about the phone being so accessible that it becomes a distraction,” he said. Other technologies used in the classroom are regulated, while smartphones are not. “I think the smartphone is insidious,” he said.

Westbrook suggested more work on the policy.

“I know there are other places in the world that have adopted a phone-free school environment where the exceptions are not how we start the policy. Instead the phones are out of the school,” and administrators consider what other technology could serve the same purpose as a smartphone, he said.

Board member Jessica Hembree expressed support for the policy because teachers have asked for a clearer policy and it will lead to less classroom distraction.

“I almost feel like the easy solution is to just take the phones away,” Hembree said. “It feels like a much harder solution to actually start having some of these conversations with students and parents about what responsible technology use looks like.”

