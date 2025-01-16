Your Insurance – When should I contact my insurance agent?

One of the more common questions our customers have at Flury-Hinderks Insurance is “when should I contact you and what do I need to tell you about”? In this article, we’ll go over some of the more common things we are happy to discuss with our customers. As an Independent Agent, you can rely on us for a friendly explanation or counsel on any of the items below:

Home renovations – If you are thinking about investing in your property or taking on the next home project, let your agent know to see how it may impact your coverage. Adding square footage to your home or taking on a basement or kitchen remodel are common scenarios to review to see if more coverage should be added. You may also want to consider increasing the value of special endorsements such as water back-up for a sump-pump.

Billing plan options or questions – You should always feel free to contact your agent for an explanation of your billing plan or options available to you. Changing to a paid in full plan may even save some substantial premium on your policy.

Major life events – Getting married (or divorced), retiring, thinking about moving? Contact your agent to plan a strategy and discuss how these life events will impact your insurance portfolio.

Purchasing a new home or even thinking about a new property – If you are considering a new property, your agent can help access loss history and develop a draft proposal of insurance costs. We routinely help uncover claims that may not be disclosed by the seller.

Purchasing a new vehicle – Connect with your agent to review coverage options if you are thinking about a new vehicle. We can look at options before you decide to buy.

Adding a young driver – If your son or daughter is getting ready to begin their driving journey, connect with your agent to see when they need to be added to your insurance policy so there are no gaps in coverage. Your agent can also discuss ways to manage policy costs.

Estate planning – If you are thinking about titling your home in the name of a trust or creating an LLC for the purposes of buying a property, contact your agent to make sure these legal entities are added appropriately to your insurance policies.

Jewelry, art or large item purchase – If you have purchased a new piece of jewelry, connect with your agent to review coverage options. Don't assume your homeowner's policy provides automatic coverage.

While the list above should not be considered exhaustive, it’s a good overview of some of the things you can discuss with your insurance resource.