Genet A. Daniels

Our beloved Mother, Wife, Daughter, and Sister, Genet Assefa Daniels, Overland Park, Kansas passed on Wednesday, January 8th, 2025, with her family by her side. Genet was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to Asrat Gessesse and Assefa Andargachew. Genet graduated from High School in Los Angeles, California and attended University in Kansas City. She will be remembered for her kindness, love of family, and devotion to her three sons.

Genet made her home in Overland Park and became a devoted member of the entire Kansas City metropolitan area. She developed many strong and lasting friendships over the years and, as well, was an important member of the growing Ethiopian culture in the Kansas City area. Her love of humanity guided her purpose in life. After gaining a Business degree, Genet went on to become a licensed Ethiopian translator. She was of indispensable service to uncountable clients throughout the metro and across the United States. She was deeply humble and gratified by being able to help so many in need. Genet was also a licensed Esthetician with expertise as a makeup artist and in advanced skin care services.

Genet was also perhaps the number one Chiefs fan in Johnson County. Never missing the opportunity to wear the red on Friday and sporting her Mahomes Jersey every game day.

Genet’s faith, joy for life and eternal optimism was a gift to all. Be it to family, good friends or acquaintances, her spirit was cherished by all she encountered through life. She will be lovingly remembered and so profoundly missed.

Survivors include Sons, (Nathan, Thomas, David); four sisters and a brother. As well as her loving devoted partner of the last ten years, Andrew Petersen.

A celebration of life visitation and service will be held at 9:00am Saturday, January. 25th at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens.

The family requests any donations to Genet’s memory be made to a charity of the giver’s choice.

