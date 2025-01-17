Dec 07, 1947 – Jan 15, 2025

Linda L. Renz, age 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at North Kansas City Hospital in Missouri.

She was born December 7, 1947, to Fred and Shirley (Spaulding) Gelwix. She graduated from Shawnee Mission West in 1966. She married Allen Renz on March 8, 1969, in Kansas.

While her children were in school, she was active in the schools and scouts. Once her children were grown, Linda worked as a court administrator for over 25 years and helped establish small courts in several towns in Missouri.

She was also heavily involved in the Missouri Association for Court Clerks for many years. Linda loved spending time with her family and enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. She was a kind and friendly person who always made everyone feel they belonged.

She is survived by her husband, Allen; her three children, seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren and three siblings. Her family pays tribute to her, “Linda will forever be loved and missed dearly.”

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.