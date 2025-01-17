A collection of drive-thrus and some retail development at the southwest corner of 135th Street and Antioch Road dubbed the OsLo Marketplace is moving ahead, though some concerns about the plans for the site linger.

The commercial development is tied to the 400-apartment OsLo multifamily project from developer Ryan Companies which is immediately adjacent. The commercial side of the wider mixed-use development is backed by the Frey family trust — members of that family previously ran a garden and tree nursery for decades on this corner.

On Monday, the Overland Park Planning Commission voted 8-1 to recommend approval of a revised preliminary development plan for the OsLo Marketplace commercial hub, with Commissioner Kip Strauss, who chairs the planning commission, casting the lone no vote.

‘I have had mixed emotions reviewing this’

Even so, many commissioners expressed worries about multiple details in the site plan as proposed, like the parking layout and the placement of trash enclosures. City planning staff also had problems with the site plan, suggesting the planning commission continue the item to a later meeting.

However, the majority of the planning commissioners said they felt those issues could be addressed before the project came back for final development plan approval later. Some also wanted to see OsLo Marketplace items go to the Site Plan Review Committee before the planning commission sees them again.

“I have had mixed emotions reviewing this,” said Commissioner Radd Way, vice chair, citing design compatibility issues, the placement of some elements and internal access. “My thought is that really in the final development plan is when we could address some of those items.”

Commissioners Chris Staus and Thomas Robinett were absent from the meeting.

What’s planned at the OsLo Marketplace?

According to the site plan, three drive-thru restaurants are proposed.

An additional multitenant retail building and a Chase Bank branch are also included.

One of the restaurants is expected to be a 7Brew, an Arkansas-based coffee concept that is exclusively drive-thru.

No other tenants have been announced for the two remaining drive-thru slots or the additional tenant spaces beyond the 7Brew and Chase Bank.

In the previously approved plan for OsLo Marketplace, there was one fewer drive-thru restaurant called for, though it contemplated the bank having a drive-thru, which has since been nixed.

Staff, commission concerned about OsLo Marketplace

Though they ultimately supported going forward with the revised site plan for the OsLo Marketplace, planning commissioners were worried about several of the details currently called for.

Those echoed some of the planning staff’s concerns with the project as well, including:

The location of trash enclosures on the site

Issues with screening on the site between commercial and residential uses

Too much parking without an adequate number of authorized amenities to justify exceeding the maximum

The “architectural compatibility” of at least one drive-thru restaurant with the wider OsLo development

Problems with pedestrian access, including arranging foot crossings in such a way that they cross through drive-thru lanes

The lack of a strong focal point at the immediate corner of the intersection

City staff were also skeptical if the increased intensity of the additional auto-centric drive-thru restaurant fit with the intent of the comprehensive plan Framework OP’s focus on pedestrian access, Planner Colin Victory said on Monday. He also said the site plan fell short of other priorities in the comprehensive plan.

In the end, Chair Strauss said he thinks the problems with the site plan were too great.

“I still have the reservations,” he said, referencing specifically its discordance with Framework OP. “I’d rather not wait [until the final development plan] because it’s a little riskier by waiting, and I’d rather get those addressed now than later.”

Developer rep frustrated with process

Greg Musil, an attorney representing the developer, pushed back many of the hold-ups staff had with the site plan. He said all of the issues stemmed from what he sees as city staff’s opposition to an additional drive-thru restaurant.

“​​The main thing is [city staff members] don’t want another fast food drive-thru, and that drives every other opinion they have,” he said.

Musil also voiced frustration with the amount of time it has taken for this revised preliminary development plan to work its way through the planning process. He noted repeated continuances over the past several months and doubted whether a further continuance — which city staff had recommended — could lead to a resolution on the remaining sticking points.

Next steps:

The revised preliminary development plan for the OsLo Marketplace goes to the Overland Park City Council for consideration next.

It is scheduled for the Feb. 3 meeting.

Later, the developer will have to submit a final development plan to the planning commission for consideration.

More about OsLo in Overland Park: Developers break ground on new 400-apartment complex at 135th and Antioch