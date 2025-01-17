Mike Frizzell January 17, 2025 Emergency Response Bicyclist struck and killed by SUV on I-435 in Overland Park Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Investigators on the scene in the westbound lanes of I-435 near the Nall Avenue entrance ramp early Friday morning. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. Overland Park Police say a man who was riding a bicycle on Interstate 435 was hit and killed by an SUV early Friday morning. Firefighters and paramedics were called to respond with police on a reported “traumatic injury” on westbound I-435 west of Nall Avenue at 1:57 a.m. In a news release, Officer John Lacy, an Overland Park Police spokesperson, said a vehicle entered westbound Interstate 435 from Nall Avenue and struck a person riding a bicycle in a highway lane. The crash scene was just before the Lamar Avenue bridge. “The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel,” Lacy said. “The driver is cooperating.” Later Friday morning, police identified the bicyclist who was killed as Michael Nowlin, 27, of Springfield, Missouri. Police have not said how far Nowlin had been riding on the Interstate or if they had received any reports of a bicycle on the highway before the crash. Officers closed three lanes of the Interstate as they investigated the crash. All lanes reopened before the morning rush. The Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash. Anyone with information about the collision can contact police at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Previous articleVietnamese restaurant with Texas roots opens first JoCo location in OlatheNext article‘A harmful message’ — Speakers decry Gardner Edgerton’s vote to remove book from school library LATEST HEADLINES ‘A harmful message’ — Speakers decry Gardner Edgerton’s vote to remove book from school library Vietnamese restaurant with Texas roots opens first JoCo location in Olathe Owner of popular OP brunch spot AR’s expands with Mexican street food concept in Lenexa Local obituaries from Jan. 10-16 OsLo Marketplace moves forward in central Overland Park, but concerns persist