Bicyclist struck and killed by SUV on I-435 in Overland Park

Overland Park Police say a man who was riding a bicycle on Interstate 435 was hit and killed by an SUV early Friday morning.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to respond with police on a reported “traumatic injury” on westbound I-435 west of Nall Avenue at 1:57 a.m.

In a news release, Officer John Lacy, an Overland Park Police spokesperson, said a vehicle entered westbound Interstate 435 from Nall Avenue and struck a person riding a bicycle in a highway lane.

The crash scene was just before the Lamar Avenue bridge.

“The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel,” Lacy said. “The driver is cooperating.”

Later Friday morning, police identified the bicyclist who was killed as Michael Nowlin, 27, of Springfield, Missouri.

Police have not said how far Nowlin had been riding on the Interstate or if they had received any reports of a bicycle on the highway before the crash.

Officers closed three lanes of the Interstate as they investigated the crash.

All lanes reopened before the morning rush.

The Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash. Anyone with information about the collision can contact police at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.