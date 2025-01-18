Your Library: There’s an app for that

Johnson County Library’s mobile app allows you to use the Library on-the-go, which can be a total gamechanger – if you haven’t used it yet, here are some compelling reasons to give it a try!

Save time

Right from the main screen you can see what books you’ve checked out are nearly due or overdue. Then you can do a one-click renew under the My Borrowing tab. You’re also able to check the status of your holds. No searching through email or trying to keep track of multiple dates!

Save money

The Library allows you to explore any fleeting interest without commitment, and the app’s barcode scanner on the Search tab makes it easy to “try before you buy.” If you see a book or movie that piques your interest at the store, scan it, put it on hold and pick it up a few days later. If you don’t want to wait for the hold, you can see which branch has the book on the shelf and swing by to pick it up on your way home.

Explore

Between the new item features and the Staff lists carousels on the home screen, you’ll never be short of something to read or recommend. The waiting room at the doctor’s office, the school pick-up line or your comfy bed are all great opportunities to scroll around and discover new books, audiobooks, movies and music. It’s easy to place one-click holds and keep track of your favorites in the My Shelves tab.

Gather

When you’re looking for something to do, open up the app, filter the Events section by the branches closest to you, and in less than a minute you’ll find a great program to attend. You can also register for programs, see a map and operating hours of all locations, and share events with friends.

There is much more to discover on the app. Visit the Library website at jocolibrary.org or search for “jocolibrary” in your app store on Android or iOS and have the Library in your pocket wherever you go.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom