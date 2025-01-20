JCCC Updates: Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at JCCC

Today (Monday, January 20) is Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Day, and Johnson County Community College (JCCC) students, faculty, and staff are honoring Dr. King by participating in MLK Day of Service. The MLK federal holiday was first established in the 1980s, but Congress passed the King Holiday and Service Act, incorporating the nationwide service component in 1994. This year marks the 30th anniversary of honoring Dr. King with a National Day of Service.

JCCC’s Center for Student Involvement and Honors Program have partnered with the Advocacy and Awareness Group of Johnson County (AAGJC) to pack survival kits and make blankets to provide warmth and critical resources to unhoused members of the community during the winter months. Members of the JCCC community and AAGJC will be participating in these service activities between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. today.

Honoring Dr. King’s legacy

Each year on the third Monday in January, Americans observe the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday – often with a day off school or work. The National Day of Service encourages citizens to give back to their communities with “a day on, not a day off,” and embody Dr. King’s dedication to serving others, inclusion, and belonging.

Born in 1929, King is best known as a leader during the American civil rights movement throughout the 1960s, until his assassination at the age of 39 in 1968. King was instrumental in organizing and mobilizing supporters of justice and equality to speak out and nonviolently protest the racist and unjust treatment of Black Americans throughout the 20th century.

Readers may recall learning about King’s involvement in events like the Montgomery, Alabama bus boycotts, the March on Washington in Washington D.C., and the marches for voting rights in Selma, Alabama. Now more than ever, it’s important for people to reflect on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. – as the issues he has devoted his life to still exist today.

Get involved

Higher education institutions, businesses, and organizations across the country and the Kansas City Metro will engage in MLK Day of Service activities today. Uniting for a common good through service can better the lives of community members, bridge divides, and introduce people to the diverse perspectives and life experiences of others.

If you’d like to support JCCC’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service project, you can do so through:

Online Donation: Contribute through Shop JCCC to help purchase items for survival kits and blankets.

Amazon Wishlist: Purchase items directly from our Amazon Wishlist, and they’ll be shipped straight to us.

Check out the full list of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service events happening in and around Johnson County. Learn more at jccc.edu.