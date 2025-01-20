fbpx
Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell
Emergency Response

Olathe duplex fire leaves 1 person dead, as authorities investigate

Share this story:

Olathe firefighters battled a duplex fire Monday morning. Image via Olathe FD, via X.

Olathe police and firefighters are investigating a deadly duplex fire that occurred early Monday.

Firefighters were called to the duplex at 306 S. Kenwood Ln. at 7:34 a.m.

The neighborhood is southwest of Santa Fe Street and Mur-Len Road and just north of the campus of MidAmerica Nazarene University.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that the first firefighters began arriving at the address within two minutes to report smoke and fire showing from one side of the duplex with reports of a person possibly still inside.

Firefighters worked for about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The fire department confirmed in a post on X that an adult died in the fire. Video posed by the department’s official X account on Monday showed smoke pouring out of the heavily damaged structure as crews battled the fire.

Damage to the duplex is significant.

Fire investigators and police detectives are investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

About the author

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

Previous article
JCCC Updates: Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at JCCC

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO