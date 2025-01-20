Mike Frizzell January 20, 2025 Emergency Response Olathe duplex fire leaves 1 person dead, as authorities investigate Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Olathe firefighters battled a duplex fire Monday morning. Image via Olathe FD, via X. Olathe police and firefighters are investigating a deadly duplex fire that occurred early Monday. Firefighters were called to the duplex at 306 S. Kenwood Ln. at 7:34 a.m. The neighborhood is southwest of Santa Fe Street and Mur-Len Road and just north of the campus of MidAmerica Nazarene University. Recorded radio traffic indicates that the first firefighters began arriving at the address within two minutes to report smoke and fire showing from one side of the duplex with reports of a person possibly still inside. Firefighters worked for about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control. The fire department confirmed in a post on X that an adult died in the fire. Video posed by the department’s official X account on Monday showed smoke pouring out of the heavily damaged structure as crews battled the fire. Firefighters in Olathe are working a fatality fire (one adult) at 306 S Kenwood St. Call came in around 7:35 am. Damage to the duplex-style home is significant. Investigators working the scene. @OlathePolice & @JoCoMedAct assisting as well. More details from us when available. pic.twitter.com/vSy0UQUWGK — Olathe Fire Dept. (@OlatheFire) January 20, 2025 Fire investigators and police detectives are investigating. No other details were immediately available. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Previous articleJCCC Updates: Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at JCCC LATEST HEADLINES The Post is off Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. We’ll be back tomorrow! Lenexa woman charged with murder in suspected drunk driving crash ‘A harmful message’ — Speakers decry Gardner Edgerton’s vote to remove book from school library Bicyclist struck and killed by SUV on I-435 in Overland Park Vietnamese restaurant with Texas roots opens first JoCo location in Olathe