Olathe police and firefighters are investigating a deadly duplex fire that occurred early Monday.

Firefighters were called to the duplex at 306 S. Kenwood Ln. at 7:34 a.m.

The neighborhood is southwest of Santa Fe Street and Mur-Len Road and just north of the campus of MidAmerica Nazarene University.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that the first firefighters began arriving at the address within two minutes to report smoke and fire showing from one side of the duplex with reports of a person possibly still inside.

Firefighters worked for about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The fire department confirmed in a post on X that an adult died in the fire. Video posed by the department’s official X account on Monday showed smoke pouring out of the heavily damaged structure as crews battled the fire.

Firefighters in Olathe are working a fatality fire (one adult) at 306 S Kenwood St. Call came in around 7:35 am. Damage to the duplex-style home is significant. Investigators working the scene. @OlathePolice & @JoCoMedAct assisting as well. More details from us when available. pic.twitter.com/vSy0UQUWGK — Olathe Fire Dept. (@OlatheFire) January 20, 2025

Fire investigators and police detectives are investigating.

No other details were immediately available.