Charles L. Larsen

June 13, 1931 — January 17, 2025

Overland Park, KS

Visitation
Saturday, February 8, 2025
11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time)
Johnson County Funeral Chapel
11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Funeral Service
Saturday, February 8, 2025
12:00 – 1:00 pm (Central time)
Johnson County Funeral Chapel
11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Inurnment
Saturday, February 8, 2025
1:00 – 1:30 pm (Central time)
Johnson County Memorial Gardens
11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.