Charles L. Larsen

June 13, 1931 — January 17, 2025
Overland Park, KS

Visitation

Saturday, February 8, 2025

11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Funeral Service

Saturday, February 8, 2025

12:00 – 1:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Inurnment

Saturday, February 8, 2025

1:00 – 1:30 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Memorial Gardens

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

