Obituaries January 21, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries Deloris Irene Panethere May 27, 1927 — January 6, 2025 Leawood, KS Visitation Saturday, January 25, 2025 1:30 – 2:30 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Celebration of Life Saturday, January 25, 2025 2:30 – 3:00 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.