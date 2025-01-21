Janice Akiyo Carnes

March 15, 1942 — January 16, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

Janice Akiyo “Ako” Carnes age 82, of Overland Park, Kansas passed January 16, 2025 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband, Donald (Don) Carnes, her children, Jeffrey (Jeff) Carnes (Fiancée Melissa) of Carl Junction, MO and Daughter Kristine (Kristi) Roberts of Overland Park, KS. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chad Kern (Meaghan), Craig Roberts, Crystal Loya (Anthony), Taylor Carnes, Hannah Carnes, Logan Carnes, Miya Carnes, and Brianna (Bri) Carnes; great-grandchildren, Ayshah, Keith, Halie, Austin, Aiden, Malachi, and Michael; Sisters Yaeko and Miko; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her brother Shoichi; and several Kawahara & Carnes family members.

She was always smiling and making everyone laugh. She was very artistic and creative making all sorts of fun cute items for friends and family members. She will be truly missed by everyone that knew her.

We will have a celebration of life open house/potluck for her on her birthday, Saturday March 15th, 2025 between the hours of 12 – 8 pm at the Gramercy Place Clubhouse 10150 W. 96th Terrace Overland Park, KS 66212

Obituary published by Overland Park Funeral Chapel.