June 25, 1942 — January 17, 2025

Overland Park

Jeanne Poore, a cherished mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas, at the age of 82. Born on June 25, 1942, in Washington County, Kansas. Jeanne was a beacon of love, resilience, and creativity throughout her life.

An accomplished quilter, Jeanne’s hands crafted countless pieces that not only warmed bodies but also hearts, each stitch telling a story of dedication and warmth. Her quilts were more than fabric and thread; they were expressions of her boundless creativity and love, leaving a legacy that will continue to inspire those who knew her.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry Poore; her parents, Mildred and Keith Enfield; her brother, Gary Enfield; and her grandson, Danny Poore. Their memories remained close to her heart, as she held their love and shared moments near.

She is survived by her devoted son, Darryl Poore, his wife Debbie, and their daughters Krista Poore and Kayla Leos, her husband Noah, and their son Daniel; and her cherished daughter, Natalie Hutchison, her husband Richard, and their daughter Rachel. Jeanne’s family was her greatest pride and joy, and her spirit lives on in each of them.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2025 from 6:00-8:00pm at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, KS. A funeral service will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, February 1, 2025, also at the Amos Family Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest beside her late husband, Larry Poore, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Kansas City, MO following the funeral. As we celebrate her life, we remember Jeanne not only for her talents but for her unwavering kindness and the joy she brought into the lives of all who knew her.

The family requests memorial donations be made to Brighton Hospice, 10601 Mission Road, Suite 220, Leawood, Kansas 66206, or to another hospice facility of your choice.

Jeanne’s legacy of love and craftsmanship will continue to inspire, reminding us all of the power of caring and creativity. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.