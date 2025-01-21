October 18, 1928 — January 13, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

Mary Katherine Hays, 96, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away Monday, January 13, 2025. Mary Katherine was born in Guthrie, Oklahoma on October 18, 1928. She was the youngest of four children born to Mary Rebecca and George Lawrence Burkarth.

Mary Katherine is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Louis Hays; her parents, George and Mary Burkarth; her sister, Betty McGehan (Robert); her brothers, Jack Burkarth (Grace), and Don Burkarth (Wanda). She is survived by daughter, Leslie Landreth (Gary); sons, Douglas (Cathy) and Roger (Karen); grandchildren, Robert Hays (Robin), Jennifer Thomas (Matt), Abigail Landreth, Amanda Hays (Robert Morrison), Sarah Becker (Matt), Ashley Hays (Broc Pashia), Emily Hays (Jared Patterson), Blaine Warnstaff, and Jessica Salas (Luis); and great-grandchildren, Olive Hays, Logan Thomas, Parker Thomas, Kellan Thomas, Ava Becker, Evan Becker, Gavin Becker, and Harrison Hope; Sister-in-laws Ella Rundle and Clara Bennett (Tom); along with many nieces and nephews who know her as Aunt Witchie.

Mary Katherine grew up in Arkansas City, Kansas. She attended Arkansas City schools and had a fun role in her senior class play in 1946. Shortly after, she graduated from Arkansas City Junior College. She was a member of the First Baptist Church and worked as a telephone operator for the telephone company.

She met Robert Hays in 1949, shortly after he arrived in Arkansas City to work with his father at Hays and Sons Sheet Metal. They were married on July 8, 1950. All three of their children were born in Arkansas City.

In 1962, the family moved to Wichita, Kansas for Robert’s work at the Gas Service Company. They were members of the Westside Baptist Church, where Mary Katherine sang in the church choir.

In 1968, they moved to Overland Park, Kansas. The family joined Prairie Baptist Church, connecting them with new families and old friends from Westside Baptist Church in Wichita. Mary Katherine played the handbells, sang in the choir, and served cake for weddings for many years. She also supported church members through her role as a Stephen Minister.

Mary Katherine was employed by the Shawnee Mission School District until she retired. While she held several positions and received awards throughout the years, she was most proud of her appointment as the registrar at Shawnee Mission East High School.

Robert and Mary Katherine lived on Carter Circle in Overland Park, Kansas for 46 years before moving to an assisted living residence in May, 2018.

Her service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 11:00am, Prairie Baptist Church, 75th and Roe, Prairie Village, Kansas. A Graveside Service will follow at 1:00pm, Johnson County Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:

Prairie Baptist Church https://prairiebaptist.org/

Hospice Foundation of America https://hospicefoundation.org/donate/

