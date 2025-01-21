September 29, 1956 — January 19, 2025

Overland Park

Dr. Pinakpati Majumdar, 68, passed away at home surrounded by his family on January 19, 2025 after a brutal battle with glioblastoma. Pinak was born on September 29, 1956 in Kolkata and he married Moonmoon Mitra on July 1, 1997.

He loved the practice of medicine and practiced both in India and the United States, completing his residency in Psychiatry at the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2010. He made a lasting difference in the lives of countless patients during his time at Osawatomie State Hospital where he worked until his retirement in 2024.

Pinak was brilliant, with a sharp mind who noticed things that others might miss. While devastated by his diagnosis, he used his medical background to seek out treatments and solutions that would better his life. He loved his family deeply and his concern for them was always at the forefront of his mind. Pinak remained a gentleman to the end.

Pinak is survived by his wife, Moonmoon, of Columbia Missouri; his brother Dr. Debabrata Majumdar of Kolkata; his sister Smt. Kalyani Majumdar Nath of Kolkata and many loving family members, including 4 nieces and 2 nephews who are left to remember the remarkable, soft-spoken person that he was. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Dr. Nanigopal Majumdar and Smt. Bharati Rani Majumdar as well as his in-laws, Dr. Ranadhir Mitra and Mrs. Roma Mitra. His family, friends, and colleagues have been forever changed by him, and he will live on in the hearts, minds and deeds of those who are left to remember him fondly. The family has asked that any donations be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.