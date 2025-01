Roughly half a year after one quick-service chain has left Overland Park, another fast-casual chain plans to replace it.

Chicken chain Popeyes has filed plans to open a new location in Overland Park, in the former home of sandwich chain Lion’s Choice.

Popeyes is coming to 10313 Metcalf Ave.

The restaurant aims to remodel and move into a space off 103rd Street and Metcalf Avenue, near coffee chain Scooter’s and international grocery store World Fresh Market.

Lion’s Choice occupied its Overland Park space for roughly five years before it closed in the summer of 2024.

Lion’s Choice also closed its Olathe location at that same time — the former space of which has since been taken over by a new Taco Bell.

Popeyes serves fast-casual Louisiana-inspired fare

The restaurant is primarily known for its fried chicken, which comes in the form of wings, tenders and sandwiches.

In addition to chicken, Popeyes also offers popcorn shrimp, which customers can enjoy on its own or in a “surf and turf” deal with chicken tenders.

The menu at Popeyes also offers Cajun-inspired sides like buttered biscuits, mac and cheese, coleslaw and red beans and rice.

This marks the sixth Popeyes in Johnson County

In Overland Park, the Florida-based chain also has one other location at 7724 W. 151st St., which opened last summer.

The company also has locations in Shawnee, Lenexa and Olathe.

Popeyes is also currently in the process of rebuilding and redeveloping its sixth Johnson County location in Mission after the original building succumbed to fire damage two years ago.

Want more food and drink news? Vietnamese restaurant with Texas roots opens first JoCo location in Olathe