Robert E. Patterson, Sr.

July 6, 1939 — January 16, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

Robert Eugene Patterson, Sr. passed into paradise with Jesus on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at the age of 85.

Born on July 6, 1939, in Wichita, Kansas, Bob was the son of Robert Elmo and Viola Lenor Patterson. He graduated from Towanda High School in 1957 and attended Friends University. In 1960, he married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Ann Brown, beginning a remarkable 64-year partnership.

Bob’s career in industrial sales began in 1964. After moving to Overland Park in 1970, he joined Representative Sales & Service, Inc., becoming a partner in 1975 and owner in 1985. Known for his expertise in manufacturing and his ability to connect with people, Bob grew the business to represent 20 machine shops nationwide. Barbara joined the business in 1992, and their daughter-in-law, Kelley Patterson, took over upon their retirement in 2018.

A devoted follower of Christ, Bob lived out his faith through service at Johnson County Christian Church (now Legacy Christian Church). Over 55 years, he helped build the church’s campus, served as a deacon, taught Sunday School, and humbly gave of himself to others. His life embodied the mission to love God and others (Matthew 22:37-39).

Bob was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan and passionate golfer, playing courses across the country and forming lasting friendships wherever he went. Above all, he cherished his family, guiding and encouraging them with unwavering love and faith. Bob lived out Ephesians 2:10: “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.”

Bob is survived by Barbara; his sons, Robert Jr. (Kelley) and Dennis; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Roy Dale Patterson and CHERYL JENSEN. ROY DALE’S WIFE, KAREN PATTERSON, ALSO PASSED AWAY ON JANUARY 16, 2025, IN SALINA.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Project Advance at Legacy Christian Church or your favorite charity.

Barbara and the family extend their gratitude to KU Medical Center, KU Cancer Center, Brighton Hospice, and their friends at Legacy Christian Church for their support and care.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.