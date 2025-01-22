Explore Your JCPRD: With more than 95 separate camps, JCPRD offers something for everyone!

By David Markham

Embark on a journey filled with excitement and discovery with JCPRD’s summer camp guide, which is online now at JCPRD.com/camps in the form of a digital flipbook, and full program descriptions!

Registration begins at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 29, and after that, you can sign up online anytime or contact registration staff between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 913-831-3359. Printed copies of JCPRD’s Summer Camp Guide are being mailed this week to past participants and will also be available at JCPRD facilities and Johnson County libraries.

The camp guide is your child’s ticket to a whirlwind of thrilling adventures and unforgettable memories, where every day is a new opportunity for exploration and growth. From outdoor escapades to creative activities, our camps offer experiences that will ignite your child’s imagination and foster lifelong friendships. Let the adventures begin!

With more than 95 separate camps for ages ranging from 3 to 18, we’re confident we offer something for everyone. This year’s camp topics include fine and performing arts, nature, science, heritage & history, leadership, sports, and many more! There are ten entirely new camps for 2025, as well as lots of new topics, ideas, and locations at many existing camps.

Most full-day camps offer sessions beginning weekly from June 2 to Aug. 4 with other camps starting throughout the summer. Camps are offered at locations throughout Johnson County.

“A Place for Adventure” is the theme for the 2025 camp guide.

“Whether indoors or outdoors, our camps provide endless opportunities for adventure and discovery,” said Recreation Coordinator Melissa Bribiesca. “As both a JCPRD programmer involved in designing camps and a parent whose child has attended them, I can personally attest to the incredible thought and creativity that goes into crafting each camp itinerary. The variety of camps we offer is truly diverse, ensuring there’s something for every child.”

“Adventure is not just about physical exploration, but also about stepping out of comfort zones, trying new things, and embracing challenges,” added Fine Arts Coordinator Ryan Bell. “Our makerspace and fine arts camps offer a safe, supportive space for kids to take creative risks, solve problems, and collaborate with peers, making each day a new opportunity to learn, grow, and create. Each year, we enhance our offerings with new tools, techniques, and themes, creating fresh opportunities for campers to explore their passions. I love providing opportunities for kids to dive into hands-on projects, experiment with cutting-edge technology, and discover their unique artistic voices.”

Before 2024 camps ended, we talked with participants and asked what they would tell a friend who has never attended a JCPRD summer camp.

“I would probably say that it’s very chill, there are a lot of different supplies to use, and it’s very open – you kind of get to choose what the camp is about in a way,” Izzy H. said. “It’s really opened me up to new things.”

“I’d tell them It’s really fun,” said Wyatt M. of Kansas City, Kan., who attended Outdoor Discovery Camp at Shawnee Mission Park. “There’s lots of things to do. You’ll really like it. You get to learn about the great outdoors. You get to go fishing, swimming, and boating.”

“I’d tell them what we do at camp because maybe they like some of those things,” said Kallee M. of Shawnee, a camper who also attended Outdoor Discovery Camp. “We play a lot of fun games, and you can make friends. A lot of the time, you get to explore new things and build things.”

New camp offerings for 2025 are: Code Ninjas AI Academy – Harness the Future; Code Ninjas JR Designers – Remix & Design; (Theatre) Triple Threat Training; Intermediate Costume Design; Intermediate Scenic Design; Intermediate Tech Theatre; Intro to Directing & Choreography; Intro to Theatre Shop, Tools, and Construction; Scenic Painting; TRAC Before & After Camp Care; and TRAC Mini Adventures Climbing & Survival Camp.

Remember, the sooner you sign up, the more choices will be available. Don’t wait too long, or your child could miss out on great summer adventures, as our camps are consistently some of JCPRD’s most popular offerings of the entire year, and some fill quickly.

Financial assistance is available for some camps on a limited basis for qualifying families. For grant information and application materials, call 913-826-3014.

Several additional camps will be listed in our May through August program information, which you’ll find at JCPRD.com beginning March 14.