Good afternoon, Johnson County! Here’s another dose of positive, heartwarming things happening in our community.

We kicked off the new year with a resolution to ourselves and our readers by answering one question:

How can we share more good news happening in our community?

Twice a month, we’ll be sharing a collection of some of the happy news that came into our inboxes and across our social media feeds.

How to tell us your good news

If you have good news too, we’d like you to share that with us. You can do so in a number of ways. You can:

Email us at stories@johnsoncountypost.com.

Send us messages on Facebook or on X (formerly Twitter).

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

And now, onto our latest roundup of good news!

St. James student named volleyball player of the year

Reese Messer, a student-athlete at St. James Academy in Lenexa, was recently named the 2024-25 Gatorade Kansas Volleyball Player of the Year.

Huge congratulations to Reese Messer for being named the 2024-25 Gatorade Kansas Volleyball Player of the Year!⚡️🏐 “This year truly highlighted Reese’s leadership, competitive spirit, and impressive versatility as a player” ✨Read more about this from Gatorade here >>… pic.twitter.com/b2pJ18udvw — St. James Thunder Athletics & Activities (@SJA_Gameday) January 9, 2025

Shawnee honors employees for public service

The city of Shawnee last month honored Doug Penner, one of the city’s public works employees, with the Public Service Award.

GoFundMe raises $15K for Olathe East coach

Jerome McCray, a coach at Olathe East who was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, has received an outpouring of support from the community.

A GoFundMe surpassed its $15,000 goal as the community banded together to assist McCray and his family with medical bills and living expenses.

Olathe South grads lead nonprofit’s relief efforts in L.A.’s disastrous wildfires

Olathe South graduates Clinton Carlton and Rylee Doyle, leaders of the Dream Center in Los Angeles, announced earlier this month that they’ve taken the initiative to spearhead disaster relief efforts in the wildfires spreading across the city.

BV North student named Coke finalist

Caroline Massman, a student at Blue Valley North High in Overland Park, was named a 2025 Regional Finalist for the Coca-Cola Scholars Program.

By being named a finalist, Massman will receive a $20,000 college scholarship.

Lenexa Police officer retires after 32 years

Crystal Hardman, an animal control officer with the Lenexa Police Department, recently retired after 32 years with the city.

Olathe Northwest student wins Kenneth Smith golf award

Claire Sullivan, a student-athlete at Olathe Northwest, recently won the 2024 Kenneth Smith Award.

Congrats to the 2024 Kenneth Smith Award winner, Claire Sullivan! pic.twitter.com/4hGQNje4O6 — Chris Zuck (@ChrisZuck) December 12, 2024

Two Olathe Public Schools teachers earn KSDE Horizon Award

On Monday, Jan. 13, Olathe West High School science teacher Steve Murray and Scarborough Elementary School first grade teacher Marie Jones learned from Kansas Commissioner of Education Randy Watson that they were both named statewide winners of the Kansas Department of Education Horizon Award, according to a news alert from Olathe Public Schools.

The statewide honorees will be recognized at a luncheon at the Kansas Exemplary Educators Network conference in February.

“We are incredibly proud of Dr. Steve Murray and Marie Jones for earning the prestigious Kansas Horizon Award,” Superintendent Brent Yeager said. “They have not only impacted their students, but they have set a remarkable example for educators across the state.

“We congratulate them both on this well-deserved honor and are excited to see how they continue to inspire and lead in their classrooms. How exciting to have not one but two winners from Olathe Public Schools! We have the best of the best here in our district.”

JoCo coaches recognized at Chicago convention

Kyle Conley, a coach with Blue Valley West, and Jamie Kelly, a coach with Shawnee Mission East, both received the United Soccer Coaches Regional Coaching Award at the United Soccer Coaches Convention in Chicago.

Congrats to BV West, Kyle Conley (spring girls) and SM East, Jamie Kelly (fall boys) for receiving their United Soccer Coaches Regional Coaching Awards today at the USC Convention in Chicago! Way to represent Kansas High School Soccer! pic.twitter.com/SWE2maAgBr — KansasHSSoccer (@KansasHSSoccer) January 10, 2025

Two Overland Park officers honored

Overland Park Police Officer Wes Griffith and Officer Bill Koehn received the Innovations in Community Policing Award at a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

By developing forward-thinking initiatives like Steadfast OP and OP Resolute, Griffith and Koehn work to empower residents while fostering a collaborative and inclusive process for public safety, according to the Overland Park Police Department.

Merriam student makes dean’s list at Coe College

Adele Dummermuth of Merriam was named to the prestigious Fall 2024 Dean’s List at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

To be on the list, Dummermuth had to earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term and rank in the top 10% of the student body.

Graduates and honors students from Graceland University

Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa, recently announced the fall 2024 graduation list. From a press release:

Christine Boller of Lenexa majoring in Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner graduates from Graceland University with a Master of Science in Nursing. Well done, Christine!

Jerrica Springer of Shawnee majoring in Nursing graduates from Graceland University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Well done, Jerrica! Springer was also named to the semester’s honors list.

Michaela Welch of Shawnee majoring in Adult & Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner graduates from Graceland University with a Master of Science in Nursing. Well done, Michaela!

Vernon Woodard of Lenexa majoring in Nursing graduates from Graceland University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Well done, Vernon! Woodard was also named to the semester’s honors list.

Ian Wilkinson of Overland Park was also named to the fall 2024 honors list.

Four JoCo students make Central Methodist University dean’s list

Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri, recently announced the following students were among those to make the Fall 2024 Dean’s List:

Rocco Berak of Overland Park

Lauren Bissen of Olathe

Samantha Danielle Cox of Westwood

Kyle Clifford Newberry of Lenexa

Several JoCo students make Southern New Hampshire University’s president’s list

Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire, recently announced the following students were among those to be named to the Fall 2024 President’s List: