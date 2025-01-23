Bridge to Fit: Getting and staying fit in 2025

Did you make a New Year’s Resolution last year, but in the same spot?

If this is you, you are not alone.

At BridgeFit Personal Training, it is very common to hear people talk about yo-yo dieting, not using the gym membership you bought, buying the recipe book for clean eating, etc.

Starting something new feels good because of the dopamine hit your body gets every time you start a new habit. It feels good to start something new.

This plays a significant role in why we start and stop a habit.

According to a 2024 survey by Forbes Health, the average New Year’s resolution lasts just 3.74 months.

5 tips to make your New Year habits last

Start small

Everything you can do to improve your health can feel overwhelming and may even stop you from starting. But you don’t have to do everything at once. Begin with one habit that feels so small it’s impossible to fail. This approach builds confidence and momentum, and over time, adding one habit at a time will lead to lasting lifestyle changes.

Make it as easy as possible

Reduce friction in implementing the habit, such as planning and prepping meals in advance.

Track the goal And the plan

It’s much easier to stick with something when you can see the progress you’re making.

Tracking is key—not just tracking the goal, but also tracking the plan. Monitoring the plan is just as important because it helps you determine whether lack of progress is due to the plan itself or its implementation. Often, when someone starts a new habit, they think they’re following through, but tracking reveals gaps in consistency.

For example, if your goal is to lose weight and one supporting habit is reaching a specific protein intake, tracking ensures you’re truly hitting that target.

Tell someone

Share your goals with a friend, coach,or support group. Regularly update them for accountability. Knowing someone is aware of your actions makes you more likely to follow through.

Mindset

Don’t be hard on yourself. Focus on progress over perfection. Every day won’t be perfect. Just take one day at a time. Just make sure to learn from any mistakes so you prevent it from happening again.

