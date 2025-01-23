Dianna Sue Gassman lost her courageous battle to cancer on January 16, 2025 at her home.

Dianna was born to Dale and Deloris Mettenbrink on December 20, 1956 in Grand Island, NE. She graduated from Central High School in St. Joseph, MO, in 1975.

Dianna worked the majority of her career at Black and Veatch. She served faithfully as the Worker’s Compensation Manager and kept in touch with many of her Black and Veatch friends even after retirement. She met the love of her life, John Gassman, at work, and they were married on May 24, 2003. Her favorite times were spent with her soulmate and best friend. Together, they loved to sail—Stockton Lake hasn’t been the same since the Seamate left its waters! When their adventures took them to the coasts, they loved to climb lighthouses and Dianna loved displaying her lighthouse collection.

Dianna was a social butterfly who enjoyed staying connected with her loved ones. She relished getting to know her neighbors and sharing the latest neighborhood news. Dianna’s creativity shone through her love for crafts, including diamond art, cross-stitching, and making afghans. She loved working in the yard and happily shared plants and tips with others. Her greatest joy came from her dogs, whom she adored like children. They were lovingly spoiled, and Dianna left detailed instructions for their care- even stockpiling treats for them over the past year!

Dianna was preceded in death by her father Dale Mettenbrink, mother Deloris Mettenbrink and stepmother Josie Ann (JoAnn) Mettenbrink, her beloved husband John, and her cherished dogs Bayly, Bart, Bo, Annie, and Milli. She is survived by her siblings: Judy (Gary) Boyd of Abilene, Kansas; Roger Mettenbrink of Magnolia, Delaware; Sandy (Roger) Aaron of Inner Grove Heights Minnesota; and Debbie (Fred) Voltmer of St. Joseph, Missouri. Additionally, she leaves behind her stepchildren: Andrea Gassman of Jefferson City, Missouri; Brad (Jennifer) Gassman of Denver, Colorado; and Carmen Gassman of San Juan Capistrano, California, along with her step-grandchildren Cole and Madelyn Gassman. Dianna also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, former colleagues, neighbors, and, most importantly, her dogs Sally and Gabby.

Dianna was known for her candid nature and never hesitated to share her opinions or feelings. While her loved ones may have occasionally (okay, often) exasperated her, she cherished and loved each of them deeply.

Private graveside service will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. A reception will be held from 1:00-3:00 on Monday, January 27th at The Other Place (Red Room), 7324 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dianna’s life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City Donate – The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City, an organization close to Dianna’s heart.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.