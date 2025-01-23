Obituaries January 23, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries Gustavo Hebbel Gomez Galvan Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL April 9, 1987 — January 14, 2025 Overland Park, Kansas Visitation Friday, January 31, 2025 10:00 – 11:00 am (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Prayer Service Friday, January 31, 2025 11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Previous articleRobert Leon CramblettNext articleDianna Sue Gassman