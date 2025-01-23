fbpx
Johnson County Obituaries

Gustavo Hebbel Gomez Galvan

April 9, 1987 — January 14, 2025
Overland Park, Kansas

Visitation

Friday, January 31, 2025

10:00 – 11:00 am (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Prayer Service

Friday, January 31, 2025

11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.

