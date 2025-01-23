1 dead following high-speed crash on I-35 near 75th Street

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Baldwin City man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 late Wednesday evening.

In the highway patrol’s online crash log, troopers say the crash involved a 2012 Audi A6 sedan being driven at high speed northbound on Interstate 35 just south of 75th Street at about 7:45 p.m.

According to the crash log, the driver of the Audi swerved left to avoid hitting another vehicle when the speeding car hit the median barrier wall, skidded against the wall until being spun back onto the highway and stopped facing the wrong direction in the right lane.

The driver, later identified as Delbert Kevin Oldfield, 61, of Baldwin City, Kansas, was taken by Johnson County Med-Act ambulance to an area hospital where he died.

No one else was inside the Audi, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Several witnesses to the crash stopped and talked to highway patrol troopers.

Officers from Lenexa and Overland Park assisted the Kansas Highway Patrol in diverting all lanes of northbound I-35 to the exit ramps for 87th and 75th streets.

Traffic on northbound U.S. 69 Highway was forced to exit to 87th Street.

Crews from the Kansas Department of Transportation responded to assist with closing both highways as the highway patrol investigated the crash.

All lanes reopened at 11:20 p.m.