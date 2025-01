The Lenexa City Council welcomed a new city councilmember as it paid tribute to the person that previously held the seat.

On Tuesday, the city council appointed John Michael Handley to fill the late Joe Karlin’s Ward 1 City Council seat. The seat has been vacant since Karlin’s death on Dec. 10 due to cancer.

Just before Handley’s appointment, Karlin’s family and colleagues came together to pay homage to the late city councilmember in a recognition ceremony.

“Joe’s service and heart for Lenexa made an impact on all of us,” said Lenexa City Manager Beccy Yocham. “He left this city better than he found it.”

The new city councilmember was on the planning commission

Handley joins the city council with five years of experience on Lenexa Planning Commission, being appointed to the seat in 2020.

He also served as the planning commission’s liaison to Lenexa’s Comprehensive Plan steering committee.

He currently serves as a senior project manager for Diode Ventures, a subsidiary of the global engineering and construction firm Black & Veatch, working on development of utility-scale renewable energy assets and hyperscale data center campuses.

He has an undergraduate degree in chemical engineering and a master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Kansas. He is currently pursuing his graduate degree in business from the University of Missouri – Kansas City.

Handley is a ‘valuable addition’

Handley’s knowledge and commitment to the city made him stand out, Mayor Julie Sayers said in a press release.

“I am pleased to welcome John and am confident he will do an exceptional job representing Ward 1,” she said. “His familiarity with our staff and understanding of our processes make him a valuable addition to the governing body.”

Handley is excited to be a part of the city council and to continue contributing to the city, he said in a press release.

“My now-husband and I moved to Lenexa in 2019 and quickly decided we wanted to stay as long as possible,” he said. “In 2020, I joined the planning commission out of a desire to contribute and give back to the community; this is an exciting chance to build on that work.”

Sayers will appoint Handley’s replacement to the Lenexa Planning Commission in the coming weeks, according to the city press release.

Joe Karlin’s service was celebrated

In an hour-long recognition ceremony, a number of Karlin’s fellow city councilmembers, co-workers, friends and family paid tribute to him.

Those who spoke included Kansas State Representative Laura Williams, Lenexa Chamber of Commerce CEO Ashley Sherard, former Lenexa Mayor Mike Boehm, former city councilmembers Cindy Green, Andy Huckaba, Mandy Stuke, Corey Hunt and Dan Roh, and all of the currently seated councilmembers.

They all spoke of Karlin’s love and commitment to the city. Karlin served on the planning commission and, later, on the city council from 2009 to 2024, and participated in other organizations and causes.

They also shared memories of Karlin, from advice he gave to fellow councilmembers to his unexpected music choices, like his enjoyment of rapper Bad Bunny.

Karlin’s spirit was exemplified in his work as a suicide prevention advocate following the death of his son Thomas in 2011, Boehm said.

“We’ll never know how many lives you’ve touched and how many lives you saved by putting yourselves out there and turning a tragedy into something very positive,” he said to Karlin’s family. “And that’s just a hallmark of who Joe was: Putting other people first and celebrating the community.”

The family was paid tribute by the Lenexa government

During the ceremony, Karlin’s family, including his wife, Amy Karlin, daughters Anna Harrison and Mary Beth Karlin, and son Benjamin Karlin, were given several special tokens in Karlin’s honor.

The Lenexa Fire Department gave the family a custom leather fire department helmet shield made by Lenexa Fire Captain Matt Skinner.

Lenexa Municipal Services presented the family with a faux street sign called Joe Karlin Street — a tradition given to former city councilmembers.

The Lenexa Police Department presented a memory box as a tribute to Karlin’s support of the city’s law enforcement.

Lenexa Parks and Recreation will also plant a tree in Karlin’s honor at a place of their choosing when the weather warms up.

Karlin’s family thanked everyone

In a tearful closing speech, Amy Karlin honored Joe’s commitment to the city, as well as his battle with cancer.

“I can’t imagine how many hours he spent working for the city and all the city projects in his 20 years of service. He did it so humbly,” she said.

She added: “Joe had big plans for the city and his role in it, but God had bigger plans for him. He had so much to live for, and he fought like hell to stay here with us.”

In closing, she thanked the city council, reminded them to stay in touch and wished them the best in the future.

“This council was a big part of my life also, and I wish you well as you steer the city into the future,” she said.

