Ona Belle Stephens passed away on January 19, 2025 at St. Luke’s South Hospital surrounded by family. She was born in Goree, Texas on January 16, 1933 to Snowden and Nettie Belle True. She was the eighth of eight children. Their family moved to Plainview, TX and established the family homestead where they farmed for many decades. Ona Belle attended the one room school house where she rang the school bell and raised the 48-star American flag. She graduated from Plainview High School and continued her education at McMurry College in Abilene, TX where she earned a degree in Religion.

On August 20, 1954 Ona Belle married Bill Stephens. They met at a Methodist church camp and started a life of love and service to the Methodist church in Nashville where Bill attended Vanderbilt University Divinity School. Ona Belle became an elementary teacher in every town where they served a church. She always found a welcoming education community and students who needed her support. Early in her career she saw a need for additional training in remedial reading which became her focus with students. Many students have credited her with their success through their own education path because of her help and determination to perfect their reading skills. Those college graduation cards prompted many tears of joy for mom.

As a preacher’s wife, Ona Belle was one of the best. She served congregations with her prayers, her voice in the choir, her piano and organ playing, her leadership in women’s groups and many other ways. Her doors were always opened to the parsonage but she also made it our home. Many remember her especially for her baking skills, especially her cookies and pies. It was not easy moving so often but she made it an adventure and we created many lasting memories as a family in every church community.

Initial retirement found them living at Table Rock Lake where they enjoyed lake life of relaxing, fish, boating and entertaining. Family members from all over spent many vacations at the lake with them as they explored the Ozarks and the Branson area. Never did Ona Belle believe her passport would be filled but it was because of their travels with Educational Opportunities. She and Bill led groups to the Holy Land over 25 times in addition to trips to Germany, Alaska, the Caribbean, Austria, England and the Nile River. In Jerusalem she befriended local artisans and learned so much about their craft and their lives. One of her favorite trips was an exchange with a minister in England for 6 weeks where they became a part of the locals there and life-long friends with many of the parishioners.

Upon final retirement, Bill and Ona Belle settled in at Westchester Place where they made wonderful friends and participated in community activities. Everyone loved hearing her stories with that famous Ona Belle Texas twang. With family living close, they were able to see their family grow with several new great grandchildren over the last few years. We are so grateful we were able to gather and spend special time with these special parents and grandparents. Mom’s constant love and support for her immediate family was unwavering during challenges and successes. It was amazing, sincere and heartfelt.

Ona Belle is preceded in death by her husband Bill, her parents, her 7 siblings, many nieces and nephews and her grandson Cory. She and Bill were blessed with 4 children, 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Children: Barbara (Roger) Bruns, Lenexa, KS: Roland Stephens, Lenexa, KS: Susan Stephens Holt, Colorado Springs, CO: Cindy Stephens, Lenexa, KS. Grandchildren: Tina (Nate) Peterson, Parkville, MO: Jaci Holmes, Olathe, KS: Brittany (Jimmy) Carter, Olathe, KS: Ryan (Caitlin) Holt, Aurora, CO; Niki (Darrell) Stephens, Buffalo, MO; Lyndsay (Casey) Burden, Overland Park, KS; Cory Holt, deceased; Brett Holt, Lee’s Summit, MO; Wil (Karilee) Stephens, Kansas City, MO; Craig (Tiffany) Holt, Independence, MO; Dustin (Alaina) Sheil, Falls City, NE; Allison Sheil (Brandon) Shawnee, KS. Great-grandchildren Tristan Biggs, Haiden Peterson, Brooklyn Peterson, Hannah Bruns, Brittain Holmes, Charlie Carter, Maddie Carter, Mikey Carter, Tommy Carter, Grace Burden, Matthew Burden, Claire Burden, Skylar Stephens, Addie Stephens, Skye Sheil, Miklo Sheil-Chavez, Jolene Holt, Whitley Holt, and Ben Holt.

Services celebrating Ona Belle’s life of dedication to her family and to God will be held at the Wesley Chapel at the Church of the Resurrection on January 28 at 11am. A reception will follow the service. A live stream of the service may be accessed at Care and Mental Wellness | Elizabeth Springer Celebration of Life. Memorial contributions: Church of the Resurrection Memorial Fund. Mail to Church of the Resurrection, Attn: Memorial Gifts, 13720 Roe Ave., Leawood KS 66224. Or online; ..:: Learning Stream ::..

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.