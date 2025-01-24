Blue Valley School Buzz: A path of purpose – finding a calling in Blue Valley

When Akema Brown first walked the halls of Blue Valley in 2008, it wasn’t in the role she holds today — it was as a custodian. She started in this role with hopes of finding a job that allowed flexibility for her family. As it often goes in life, what Brown found was more than a job; it was the beginning of a journey.

Brown quickly noticed the supportive, positive environment Blue Valley fostered. She felt a strong sense of community and belonging where everyone’s role was valued.

“Being a custodian in the school environment just kind of made me want to be in the classroom,” Brown said.

Growing up with the idea of following her mother’s footsteps into nursing, Brown once thought her calling would be in healthcare. After a “bring your child to work” day, she realized nursing wasn’t quite for her. Instead, Brown discovered a desire to work with children and serve her community in a way that felt natural and fulfilling.

Click here to read more about Brown’s story.