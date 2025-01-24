Kathleen Patricia Cavanaugh Higgins

August 25, 1937 — January 22, 2025

Kathleen Patricia Higgins (Cavanaugh)August 25, 1937 – January 22, 2025Kathleen Patricia Higgins (Cavanaugh), born on August 25, 1937, in Kansas City, Missouri, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2025, with her family and best friend, Sparty the cat, by her side until the end. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, David Eugene Higgins, and her eldest daughter, Debra Kathleen Clyburn

Kathleen and David were married on January 14, 1956, and built a life filled with love, laughter, and adventure. Together, they raised four children: Debra Kathleen Clyburn (Frank), Elizabeth May Higgins, David Eugene Higgins, II (Amy), Michael Sean Higgins (Yuli). She was a devoted grandmother to Angela Shaffer (Richard Carroll), Erin Morgan (Jeremy), Leah Smith (Matt), Matthew Clyburn (Mandy), Valine Mellor, Cara Ruffman (Matt), Michael Higgins, Alexander Higgins, and Declan Higgins. She was also blessed with 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren, all of whom she cherished deeply.

Kathleen had a passion for life that was contagious. She was an avid golfer, loved to bowl, and was always up for a new adventure. Music was a constant in her life, and she had an unshakable love for Elvis Presley. She found immense joy in traveling, especially the high school graduation trips she took with each of her grandchildren, creating unforgettable memories. Her greatest pride and joy, however, was her family. Kathleen was their biggest supporter—always encouraging, always present, and always loving. She had a deep and abiding faith in God as a devoted Catholic, and her warmth, kindness, and infectious laughter made her the life of every gathering. Kathleen’s legacy of love, laughter, and unwavering devotion to her family will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. She will be deeply missed but forever remembered.

A Catholic Mass will be held at Nativity Church at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society or MeowTown Pet Rescue of Lake Ozarks.

