Obituaries January 24, 2025 Obituaries Local obituaries from Jan. 17-23 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Photo credit Shutterstock. The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days: Ona Belle Stephens Dianna Sue Gassman Gustavo Hebbel Gomez Galvan Robert Leon Cramblett Robert “Bob” Kennedy Janice Akiyo Carnes Robert E. Patterson, Sr. Mary Katherine Hays Deloris Irene Panethere Robert A. Bentz Charles L. Larsen Pinakpati Majumdar Jeanne Poore About the author Obituaries Previous articleBlue Valley School Buzz: A path of purpose – finding a calling in Blue ValleyNext articleWellness company Pause planning new Overland Park studio LATEST HEADLINES When Chiefs play Sunday, look for this OP native on the sideline helping with players’ equipment Lao-inspired eatery Saap Saap Noodles opens at the Lenexa Public Market Wellness company Pause planning new Overland Park studio This busy Olathe street has high crash rate. City OKs $20M+ to improve it. Developer requests trio of incentives for Metcalf apartment proposal