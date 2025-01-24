Patricia Stripling-Brown

June 6, 1938 — January 19, 2025

Shawnee

Patricia Viola Stripling-Brown (Pat), 86, of Shawnee passed away on January 19, 2025 at Olathe Hospice House Care Center. Patricia was born on June 6, 1938, in Tiff City, MO, to Dick and Leone Johnston. On June 1, 1957, she married Donald R. Stripling, and they shared a loving marriage until his passing on March 3, 1983. Later in life, Patricia found happiness again with her second husband, George Brown, cherishing their time together until his passing.

Pat dedicated 39 years of her career to Twin City Bank and Commerce Bank before retiring. After enjoying some time traveling and settling at home, she realized she wasn’t ready to slow down entirely. Driven by her passion for staying active and contributing to her community, Pat decided to return to work. At the time of her passing, she was employed at Sharon Lane Nursing Home in Shawnee, where her kindness and dedication made a lasting impact.

Pat was a 60-year member of the Order of Eastern Star Beatrice 450 and a member of many other Masonic Organizations. She was also a devoted member of the Shawnee United Methodist Church.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, James (Dick) and Leone, and her step mother Ruth, both husbands, a sister Neeta Black and her husband Blackie, and a brother Richard. She is survived by her sons Richard, and his wife Beth of Merriam, and Donald of Shawnee. Also surviving her is her stepson Rob Brown and wife Mary Beth of Overland Park, stepdaughter Linda Tabberer and husband Don of Oklahoma, step son-in-law Gary Peters of Oklahoma. Additionally, Pat leaves behind a brother in-law Gary Stripling and wife Beth of Waco, Texas, her sister in-law Joyce Walker and husband Rex of Joplin, Missouri, her brother in-law Richard Burnham of Carl Junction, Missouri. Pat also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and a multitude of friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, February 1st at Shawnee United Methodist Church in Shawnee, KS. She will be laid to rest at Johnson County Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to thank her entire team at OPR Hospital and Olathe Hospice House Care Center. In lieu of flowers we are asking for memorial contributions to be made to Shawnee United Methodist Church at 10700 Johnson Dr, Shawnee Kansas 66203, or to Beatrice Chapter 450 Order of the Eastern Star at 8615 W 61st St, Merriam, Kansas 66202.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.