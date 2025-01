A wellness company offering “modern and holistic solutions” is on its way to Johnson County.

Pause, a company offering various wellness services, plans to open a new studio in southern Overland Park.

Pause is coming to the Prairiefire shopping district

The studio will occupy a space on the eastern end of the Prairiefire development in Overland Park, just off West 135th Street and Nall Avenue.

There, it will neighbor restaurant and brewpub Rock & Brews.

According to signage at the space, the new studio will open its doors this summer.

Pause offers ‘rejuvenation’ in various forms

Guests at Pause can book services like IV drips, infrared sauna sessions, float therapy and cryotherapy sessions.

Pause offers individual services and memberships, which can be purchased at the studio.

Pricing ranges for memberships vary from studio to studio.

This marks the first Pause studio in Johnson County

The new Overland Park studio also serves as the first in the wider Kansas City metro area for the California-based company.

Pause is headquartered in Los Angeles and primarily operates in California, but the company also has studios in Tennessee and Georgia.

According to the company’s website, Pause also plans to open several studios in other new states soon — some of which include Arkansas, Iowa and Florida.

