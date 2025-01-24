Rochelle Green Neiburger, 77, of Stilwell died on January 22nd, 2025 after a hard fought battle with an aggressive and rare neuroendocrine cancer. Shellie was born to Frieda and Isaac Green, Holocaust survivors, in Brooklyn, New York. She attended New York public schools and Hunter College High School in Manhattan, New York. She graduated from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York and subsequently was awarded her Ph.D. in Microbiology (Immunology) at Northwestern University School of Medicine in Chicago. In Chicago, she met her husband, Jim, a medical student, and they were married one year later. After graduation, they relocated to Indiana University Medical Center – Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis where Shellie completed a three year post-doctoral fellowship in pediatric cancer research. During this time, Shellie authored a number of scientific publications on childhood leukemia and cellular immunology. Following her post-doctoral fellowship, Shellie and Jim moved to Kansas City where she worked as a research scientist in Immunology and Allergy at Children’s Mercy Hospital. She presented papers at numerous national scientific meetings and published articles in scientific journals such as Nature and The New England Journal of Medicine among others. With the birth of her second child, Shellie interrupted her research career to become a full-time mother. After a few years, she began to manage Jim’s private medical practice in Leawood and Overland Park, growing the practice to five physicians and thirty employees. Following retirement, she became a full-time grandma (Bubbie), gardener, caretaker of wildlife, champion baker, and homemaker.

Shellie is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jim, son Eli (Deanne), daughter Abby (Bo), brother Howard (Maureen), brother-in-law and sister-in-law Skip and Sue, three grandchildren, Nemo, Ray, and B, nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends, and her pets, Eleanor and Ketzi.

The family is grateful to the staff at the KU Cancer Center, the Cambridge A 11th floor Oncology Unit, and Kansas City Hospice House. Memorial donations may be made to the Kansas City Hospice House Donate – Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care or your favorite charity.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.