A new Asian eatery has officially marked its debut at the Lenexa Public Market.

Saap Saap Noodles, a new concept serving Laotian and Thai dishes, celebrated the opening of its new stall at the Lenexa food hall on Friday.

Saap Saap Noodles took over the market’s third stall

The restaurant occupies a space on the ground level of the market, which is just off 87th Street and Penrose Lane at Lenexa City Center.

Mexican eatery Chilakillers previously occupied that space at the market, before it closed in the summer of 2024.

Saap Saap Noodles is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Saap Saap serves Laotian-style noodle dishes

The restaurant’s menu features entrees like pho noodle soup (with meats like brisket, oxtail and short rib), ribeye ramen carbonara, and phad thai.

Saap Saap also serves appetizers like egg rolls, umami fries, and fried chicken wings — as well as sweet treats like mango sticky rice and taro ice cream.

The name of the restaurant translates to “very tasty” in Laotian.

“We aim to provide everything a ‘tasty’ meal embodies within southeast Asian cuisine,” said chef and owner Adison Sichampanakhone via a release. “Our mission is to offer homestyle recipes passed down from our families that create a sense of comfort when eating them.”

Lots has changed recently at the Lenexa Public Market

When Chilakillers closed in July 2024, it had only been open for two months.

Korean eatery Kimchi + Bap also left its Lenexa Public Market space in November 2024.

“We are not sure what will happen next,” Lisa Hamblen told customers via social media at the time. “We plan on taking some time off to figure things out. I’ll be in touch!”

