SMSD News: Nominate SMSD team members to be All Stars!

The Shawnee Mission School District is proud to have many amazing, talented individuals who are ALL IN, serving students every day.

Anyone in our community can join the SMSD in recognizing the people who serve our schools by nominating them to be a Shawnee Mission All Star! Board of Education members regularly award Shawnee Mission team members for their outstanding contributions as All Stars.

Click here for the link to nominate any SMSD staff member to be an All Star.

SMSD teachers, paras, aides, custodians, nurses, food service team members, administrators — anyone who works in the SMSD to ensure students achieve their personal best is eligible. Those who are honored embody the mission of the Shawnee Mission School District by serving our learners, teams, and community with excellence.

Here are the individuals who have been recognized so far in the 2024-2025 school year:

Thank you for joining us in celebrating the individuals who help Shawnee Mission students achieve their personal best!

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.

There are multiple ways you can stay up-to-date on all of the news highlighting students and staff members in the Shawnee Mission School District throughout this school year. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, or watch for stories posted under “recent news” on www.smsd.org. Have you heard our podcast? Click here to listen or subscribe.