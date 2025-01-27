A message from AdventHealth: Q&A with Vascular Surgeon Richard Coats, MD on the topic of vascular surgery

By David Marks

What is a vascular surgeon?

A vascular surgeon is a medical specialist who diagnoses, treats and manages conditions affecting the vascular system, which includes arteries, veins and lymphatic vessels. They focus on ensuring proper blood flow throughout the body, except for the heart and brain (which are treated by cardiologists and neurosurgeons, respectively).

What conditions does a vascular surgeon treat?

⊲ Arterial diseases: Aneurysms, peripheral artery disease (PAD), carotid artery disease

⊲ Venous diseases: Deep vein thrombosis (DVT), varicose veins, venous insufficiency

⊲ Other vascular issues: Dialysis access creation, blood clots, vascular malformations

Is vascular surgery considered major surgery?

It depends. The majority of vascular surgery interventions done today are minimally invasive and are accomplished on an outpatient basis or only require an overnight stay. However, some patients require much more extensive procedures such as open repair of an abdominal aorta.

What should someone expect during a first consultation with a vascular surgeon?

One can expect the physician to listen to their issues and perform a physical exam. Based on this, the vascular surgeon can often diagnose the problem or cause of the problem. Surgeons will often order testing in the vascular lab to confirm their diagnosis, help locate the disease and determine the severity.

What tests does a vascular surgeon utilize to diagnose their patients?

Vascular surgeons rely heavily on a “vascular lab” — along with a history and physical — to diagnose vascular disease processes. This includes utilizing ultrasound to look for plaque build-up in arteries or clots in veins. We also perform pressure testing in the extremities using blood pressure cuffs to help determine the extent of disease. Other tests utilized could include CT scan, MRI or angiography.

What is the typical recovery process for vascular surgery? And how long does it usually take?

With the minimally invasive approach, there is little to no downtime and only requires “lite duty” for a few weeks after the procedure. For the more involved procedures, such as open aortic work, recovery can be several weeks.

