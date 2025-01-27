fbpx
Charles Lee Atchison

June 29, 1936 — January 22, 2025
Lenexa

Charles Lee Atchison, 88, of Lenexa, Kansas passed away January 22, 2025.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at The Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203.

Charles will be laid to rest at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens.

Please check back for a full obituary.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.

