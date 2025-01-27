Jul 15, 1944 – Jan 11, 2025

Daniel L. Schmidt, 80, of Overland Park, Kan., passed away peacefully on January 11, 2025.

Dan was born July 15, 1944, in Leavenworth, Kan., to Carrie and Joseph Schmidt. He attended Easton High School and graduated from Emporia State University. He served in the U.S. Army from 1969 – 1972, which included a tour in Vietnam.

Dan was a school psychologist for over three decades, with stints in the Kansas City Kansas, Leavenworth and Shawnee Mission School Districts. He enjoyed DIY home projects, coaching his children’s sports teams, and treasured family vacations, especially to Estes Park.

In retirement Dan enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and going to their many activities. He also purchased a travel trailer and spent several summers exploring new places with Francie. He looked forward to his monthly lunches with the ROMEOs (Retired Old Men Eating Out) at Kelley’s Grill in Basehor, Kan. He also enjoyed fishing and relaxing on his sun porch, wishing he were in the mountains. He always looked forward to his Parkinson’s Rock Steady Boxing classes at the Jewish Community Center. Demonstrating his generosity and love for his family, he treated all of his kids and grandkids to three Disney trips.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Carrie Schmidt, his two sisters, Cathryne Abel and Carol Glass, and one brother, Joseph Schmidt. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Francie (Draves) Schmidt, sons, Stephen (Lauren) and Michael (Will), daughter, Jennifer (Sean) McDonald, grandchildren, Collin and Gavin Schmidt and Brynn and Connor McDonald, brother, James (Barbara) Schmidt, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life/Luncheon will be held at the Meadowbrook Clubhouse, 9101 Nall Avenue, Prairie Village, Kan., on March 16, 2025, at Noon.

No flowers please. Donations can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation Heartland Chapter at www.parkinson.org/heartland or KC Hospice and Palliative Care at kchospice.org

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.