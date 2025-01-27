September 22, 1933 – January 18, 2025

Jack Hall Owens, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas. Born on September 22, 1933, in Sacramento, California, Jack led a life marked by accomplishment, creativity, and deep support for his family.

Jack grew up in Sacramento and attended Stanford University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He later pursued a Master of Business Administration at Boston University, advancing a career that would have many lasting accomplishments.

As a civil engineer, Jack worked with numerous companies before running his own firm in Boston. Among his many professional achievements, he was especially proud of his work on transformative projects like the Big Dig, which redefined Boston’s infrastructure and remains a hallmark of modern engineering.

Jack was also an artist at heart, with a love of watercolor painting that allowed him to express his creativity and appreciation for the beauty around him. His paintings reflected his keen eye for detail and served as a source of joy and relaxation throughout his life.

Known for his very dry sense of humor, Jack brought wit and levity to those around him, often leaving family and friends laughing with his clever remarks and sharp observations.

An avid golfer, Jack treasured his time on the greens and was a proud member of Pinehurst Country Club in Pinehurst, North Carolina. The game was one of his great passions, and he valued the camaraderie and connection it brought.

Jack is survived by his beloved wife, Marilyn Owens; his four children; his sister, Ruthanne; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild, all of whom will remember him as a loving husband, father, brother, and role model.

Per his wishes, no service is planned.

Jack’s life was a blend of dedication, artistry, and love. His legacy of integrity, creativity, humor, and devotion to family will be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

