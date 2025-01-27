Judith Ann Finney Lowe, age 86, passed away, January 14, 2025, in Leawood, Kansas.

She was born in Jefferson City, Missouri, to Chester and Ruth Finney, on April 10, 1938.

Judith was known to family and friends to be loving and to have had a great sense of humor and wit.

Judith was a dental hygienist when her best friend set her up on a blind date with John Lowe. They married in 1967 and had their daughter Gretchen in 1970. Life with the Lowes was filled with adventurous camping trips, summers of gardening, 4th of July parties, and lots of laughter & fun. Judith was always the one to organize and keep our family running smoothly. After John retired, John and Judith traveled in their Airstream trailer. They enjoyed time in Florida, Arizona, Montana, Alaska, Canada, and many places in between.

In her last ten years Judith developed Alzheimer’s. She lost track of time, she lost the ability to care for herself, but she never lost her loving spirit and sense of humor. Her positive attitude is an example our family hopes we can continue to live out in memory of her.

Judith is preceded in death by her parents; her second mother, Geraldine Finney; and her brother Robert Finney.

Judith is survived by her husband, John; her daughter and son-in law, Doug and Gretchen Mensendiek, her grandchildren: Katelyn, Elizabeth, and Adam Mensendiek, and a loving extended family.

A family memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association Alzheimer’s Association | Donate to Fight Alzheimer’s Disease or a charity of your choice.

