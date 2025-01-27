April 26, 1945 — January 23, 2025

Overland Park

Marilyn Jean Brace passed away peacefully on January 23, 2025, surrounded by her children.

Born on April 26, 1945, in Superior, Wisconsin, Marilyn was the beloved daughter of Orville W. Jacobson and Ruth Jacobson. She often reminisced about her childhood and the joy of growing up alongside her younger siblings, Tom and Gail Jacobson.

She was a devoted mother to Todd Brace, Jennifer Brace, and Carrie McCarthy (Tim McCarthy). Marilyn also found immense joy in being a grandmother to her cherished grandsons: Connor, Sawyer, and Tanner Brace, as well as Carter and William McCarthy. She shared a life of love and partnership with her husband, H. Link Brace. Together, they created treasured family memories during summers at their cabin in Lake Nebagamon, Wisconsin, alongside close family friends, the Becks and Conrads.

Marilyn’s love for animals was boundless, with a special affection for her grand dogs: TJ, Elbow, Orville, Delores, Norma Jean, Burl, and Hazel.

Marilyn dedicated her life to education, where she profoundly influenced countless students with her kindness and compassion. Her unwavering commitment to teaching left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of learning from her. Her radiant smile and gentle spirit were a source of comfort and inspiration to many.

Marilyn’s legacy is one of warmth, generosity, and an enduring dedication to others. Her memory will continue to bring comfort and peace to those who knew and loved her.

May her life serve as a reminder of the profound impact one person can have through kindness and devotion.

Obituary published by Overland Park Funeral Chapel.