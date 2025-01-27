Nancy Ellen Gibson, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully January 21st, 2025, leaving a legacy of love, faith, and devotion.

Born to Earl and Lucille Moore, Nancy grew up in a close-knit family alongside her siblings Tommy, David, Joe, Marilyn, Gayle, and her late brother John. She embraced her role as the heart of her own growing family, raising three children, Jennifer Hooper (Matt), Chris (Taylor), and Kevin (Heather), with unwavering love and support. She was a proud and devoted grandmother to Ryan, Derek, Trevor (Sydnee), Michaela, Kelsi, Zachary, Zach, Cameron, Cole, and Lily. She cherished her great-grandchildren Delilah and Bennett.

She found immense joy in spending time with her family, traveling to new places, and cheering on her beloved Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas City Chiefs. Her warm smile, caring spirit, and enthusiasm for life will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Nancy’s deep faith was a cornerstone of her life. She was an active and dedicated member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Overland Park and a passionate participant in the Serra Club, where her commitment to serving others and nurturing vocations touched many lives.

Nancy’s family will forever hold her memory in their hearts. She joins her parents, Earl and Lucille Moore, and her brother John Moore in eternal peace.

A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, February 1st at St. Michael the Archangel Church, located at 14201 Nall Avenue, Leawood, KS 66223. Guests may enter via the Narthex on the west side of the church. The visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. The Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a reception. The family will hold a private inurnment at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church – Wea Cemetery in Bucyrus, KS.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center MD Anderson Cancer Center or the American Heart Association Ways to Give | Make a Donation | American Heart Association, in Nancy’s memory.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.