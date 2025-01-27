March 23, 1942 — January 12, 2025

Overland Park, Kansas

Patricia Gayle Schroeder, 82, died Sunday, January 12, 2025.

Pat was born March 23, 1942, in Des Moines, Iowa, daughter of Don and Leone Gettys.

Pat earned a BS in chemistry from Iowa State University, an MS from the University of Arkansas, and a PhD in science education from Kansas State University. She retired from Johnson County Community College, where she was the first female chemistry instructor, after teaching chemistry for more than 25 years.

Wondering “how did they do that?”, Pat was always interested in learning. She wanted students to understand how we know what we know. Pat enjoyed reading, often science and science fiction. Book clubs introduced her to a variety of literatures.

At Iowa State Pat met Bob, fellow chemist, best friend and husband of almost 54 years. Pat enjoyed cooking, an expression of chemistry in the kitchen. Fortunately, Bob was willing to try anything once.

Travel was enjoyed by the family, and included many US trips and all continents except Antarctica.

Pat was a life-long Lutheran. Her enthusiasm lay with ministry in daily life; adult education, particularly the relationship of faith and science; and choir. She also served as parliamentarian for the Central States Synod.

Pat enjoyed handcrafts, especially watercolor painting and sewing. Her favorite way to exercise was playing sports, from tennis to softball, racquetball, soccer and finally to discovering pickleball. In retirement, she was grateful to be able to try a number of volunteer activities. Important were KSU Extension Master Food Volunteers and ushering for cultural events at JCCC and the Kauffman Center.

Pat is survived by sons Robert (Felicity) and Karl (Katherine) and grandchildren Mason and Georgia, sister Judy and brother Joel, as well as nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Friday, February 14th at 10am at Atonement Lutheran Church, 9948 Metcalf Ave in Overland Park and www.youtube.com/@ALC-OPKS. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat’s memory to the Science History Institute would be appreciated

